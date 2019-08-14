New chapter for Uttarakhand cricket; gets full membership in BCCI

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Tuesday handed the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) full BCCI membership. The decision brought an end to a longstanding dispute over which body from the state would be part of Indian cricket’s mainstream.

“(The) Committee of Administrators hereby grants full membership of BCCI to CAU from the state of Uttarakhand,” said the CoA statement. The CAU has been asked to comply with the Supreme Court’s August 9, 2018 judgment and file a compliance certificate. The association has also been asked to appoint an electoral officer and conduct elections “in accordance with the approved constitution” by September 14.

It was a four-way fight in Uttarakhand, with Uttarakhand Cricket Association (UKCA), United Cricket Association (UTCA), Uttaranchal Cricket Association (UCA) and CAU vying for BCCI affiliation. In the end, following a visit from the cricket board’s Affiliation Committee, comprising Anshuman Gaekwad and Saba Karim, and submission of the report, it became a two-horse race, in which CAU trumped UCA on revenue generation.

CAU’s aggregate revenue over the years from financial year 2005-06 to 2017-18 amounted to a little over Rs 2.59 crore compared to the UCA’s Rs 10.84 lakh.

“As is apparent, the disparity between the quantum of aggregate revenues of CAU and UCA is enormous. This is relevant as it is indicative of the significantly superior financial capacity/ability of CAU to carry out cricketing activities in the state of Uttarakhand,” the CoA document stated, adding: “It is also indicative of the fact that the CAU has been carrying out cricketing activities at a much wider scale than the UCA.”