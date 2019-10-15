New BCCI keen to send Srinivasan to ICC

Advertising

The newly elected members of BCCI’s state units are keen on former president N Srinivasan attending International Cricket Council meetings. Srinivasan during his reign, had proposed the concept of Big Three where India, England and Australia would earn a lion’s share of the game’s coffers since these three territories generated a sizeable chunk of the revenue.

Since BCCI’s revised constitution doesn’t permit any individual who has completed a nine year-term or is more than 70 years of age to hold office, the board members want that clause to be relooked at, so that the 74-year-old TN administrator can be accommodated.

It is learnt that the BCCI members discussed this issue at an informal meeting here on Sunday. They have decided to approach the Supreme Court with a plea to re-consider the clause, as they feel that India needs an experienced voice in dealing with the ICC and Srinivasan can drive a hard bargain.

A BCCI member said, “All the state associations are of the view that Srinivasan should be sent to ICC. BCCI should request the Supreme Court to consider this. India has lost too much money in the past three years, a lot is at stake. Srinivasan is the best person for this.” Though the only two matters on the AGM agenda are clearing of accounts and holding officials’ election, the BCCI will also nominate a member for ICC, post the annual general body meeting.

On the day Sourav Ganguly filed his nomination for the BCCI president’s post, he too was vocal about how India was unfairly treated by the ICC, when helmed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA). When Shashank Manohar became ICC chairman, the big-three model which put India, England and Australia at the top of the pyramid, was diluted.

Manohar had been in favour of a more egalitarian model. Later, a new model was framed by the global body to ensure every international board received a share of the massive pie that was ICC’s revenues. Ganguly when asked about the ICC, said, “That’s one area we will have to take care of, because in the last 3-4 years we have not received the kind of money that we deserve. India generates 75-80 per cent of the global cricket revenue, so that is going to be one of the big points on the agenda. Talks and discussions need to happen and we need to find a solution, as (current situation) is not leading us anywhere,” Ganguly told reporters.

ICC readmits Zimbabwe, Nepal

Dubai: The ICC on Monday decided to readmit Zimbabwe and Nepal as its members following the conclusion of the Board meetings here. Zimbabwe and Nepal were suspended in July this year following government interference in the running of the Board.

“I would like to thank the Zimbabwe Sports Minister for her commitment to the reinstatement of Zimbabwe Cricket. Her desire to work in support of Zimbabwe Cricket was clear and she has unconditionally complied with the conditions set down by the ICC Board,” ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said.

“Funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will continue to be on a controlled basis as part of a collective effort behind getting the game in Zimbabwe back on an even keel.” Zimbabwe will now be able to take up their place in the ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup in January and the ICC Super League later in 2020. Nepal has also been reinstated on a conditional basis following their 2016 suspension for breach of the ICC regulations which prohibit government interference and require free and fair elections.

Election of a 17-member Central Working Committee for the Cricket Association (CAN) of Nepal were completed earlier this month and paved the way for the re-admittance of the CAN. PRESS TRUST OF INDIA