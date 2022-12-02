scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

New 6-member panel to probe Lankan players’ misbehavior during T20 world cup

Upon the team's return a three-member panel headed by a retired judge was appointed to probe the alleged misconduct of the all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

Alleged incidents of misconduct surfaced after opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka (in pic) was arrested for rape charges when the team was leaving Australia after they were eliminated from the semifinals.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed a new six-member committee to probe the alleged misbehavior of Sri Lankan cricketers during the recent T20 World Cup held in Australia.

A female retired judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena will head the panel, the sports ministry said. Alleged incidents of misconduct surfaced after opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested for rape charges when the team was leaving Australia after they were eliminated from the semifinals.

Gunathilaka was remanded at a Sydney jail and was later released on strictly conditional bail. He is still in Sydney awaiting his trial early January. Upon the team’s return a three-member panel headed by a retired judge was appointed to probe the alleged misconduct of the all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He was promptly suspended by the probe panel upon his acceptance of guilt to the incident. He was alleged to have got involved in a casino brawl in Brisbane. Karunaratne was given a suspended one year ban and was omitted from the team which played Afghanistan last week.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:35:13 pm
Next Story

SoftBank sells 5.1 pc stake in Policybazaar for Rs 1,043 crore

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 02: Latest News
close