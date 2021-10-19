Never wanted this version of Bangladesh: Mashrafe calls cricket and communal unrest the ‘two defeats’

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza on Monday reacted to the communal violence taking place in his country and called it the ‘two defeats’ in reference to their losing start to the ICC T20 World Cup tournament taking place in Dubai.

Scotland stunned fancied Bangladesh by six runs after Chris Greaves’ magnificent all-round display for a dream start in the ICC T20 World Cup on an eventful Sunday night in Al Amerat. Greaves led a brilliant lower-order fightback with a 28-ball 45 as Scotland recovered from a hopeless situation to post 140 for nine in their first round Group B opener of the T20 showpiece.

Watch: ‘Credit to Mahmudullah for his composure’ as stadium erupts in Scotland chants during PC

Meanwhile, communal violence rocked Bangladesh after an alleged blasphemy incident at a Durga Puja pavilion in Cumilla, bordering Chandpur and about 100 km from Dhaka, leading to the deployment of paramilitary forces in more than half of administrative districts.

Several incidents of attacks on places of worship of minority communities by unidentified Muslim men were reported from across the country. Several houses of Hindus in Bangladesh were also set on fire late on Sunday in a village in Rangpur district’s Pirgonj upazila, about 255 kms Dhaka, the bdnews24.com reported.

Mashrafe, who is also a Member of Parliament, posted a picture of the burning village in Pirganj, Rangpur and wrote, “We have seen two defeats yesterday [Sunday]. One was Bangladesh team’s defeat, which has hurt me. And, another defeat belongs to the whole of Bangladesh, which has destroyed my heart. We never wanted this version of Bangladesh. Many dreams and many stories of fights of lives have finished in a blink of an eye. May Allah show us the right way.”

কাল দুইটা হার দেখেছি,

একটা বাংলাদেশ ক্রিকেট দল, যেটায় কষ্ট পেয়েছি।

আর একটি পুরো বাংলাদেশের, যা হৃদয় ভেঙ্গে চুরমার করেছে। এ লাল সবুজ তো আমরা চাইনি

কতো কতো সপ্ন,কতো কষ্টার্জিত জীবন যুদ্ধ এক নিমিষেই শেষ। আল্লাহ আপনি আমাদের হেদায়েত দিন। pic.twitter.com/gYEwWLsVEj — Mashrafe Bin Mortaza (@ImMashrafe02) October 18, 2021

The attacks began last Friday and have claimed at least five lives while leaving several injured.