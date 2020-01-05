Never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell a cover-up: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan praised former captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, also saying that he was lucky to have had seniors like Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar. (File Photo) Irfan Pathan praised former captains Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, also saying that he was lucky to have had seniors like Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar. (File Photo)

Irfan Pathan, responding to claims that he lost his ability to swing the ball under then India head coach Greg Chappell, said that this had been a ‘cover-up’ to explain his non-inclusion from the national team.

Pathan announced his retirement on Saturday, leading to renewed claims that his career had been ‘ruined’ at an age when most people start out because of Chappell, the Australian in charge of the team between 2005 and 2007.

I still curse Greg Chappell for ruining such a talent. Irfan Pathan could have become one of the best Swing bowlers. Trying to make him an all-rounder was a pathetic decision. All the best @IrfanPathan sir for your future endeavors. I still remember your that spell against PAK. https://t.co/PO8jDoAcUF — Arsena (@MyLuvArsenal) January 4, 2020

Pathan, who was 27 when he last made an India appearance, said on Saturday, “Most players start their India career at 27-28 but I ended up playing my last game at that stage”.

Bc Greg Chappell shouldn’t never become India’s coach!! He ruined the bowler Irfan Pathan by making him an all-rounder https://t.co/VzP5f5rnr8 — RS (@AwaraRish) January 4, 2020

Responding to questions on Chappell and his former captains, Pathan said on Sunday, “All these discussions…people talking about Greg Chappell they are just covering up. (The discussion that) Irfan was not interested, it was coming from somewhere. All the aura they made that Irfan lost his swing, people need to understand, that you are not going to get the same kind of swing that you get in 10 overs.. I was still getting the swing.”

Also Read | Irfan Pathan’s top performances for India

“People talk about my performance, but my job was different. I was given job to contain because I was bowling first change. I had been told this is your job. I remember getting dropped after winning the game in Sri Lanka in 2008, who gets dropped after winning the game for the country without any reason?” Pathan told PTI.

He also praised his former captains Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.

“When I came into the Indian team, Ganguly knew I could do well with the new ball in Australia. He eventually gave me the confidence. I think that was the start,” he said.

“When Dravid became the captain, he utilised my potential one step ahead. (He) used me higher in the batting order (when) besides bowling with the new ball,” he said.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan leaves behind unique records, landmarks

“Anil bhai was the kind of senior I was lucky to have alongside Sachin paaji (Tendulkar), who always gave me the right advice,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd