Never had any doubts on Rishabh Pant’s batting skills, concerned about his wicket-keeping: MSK Prasad

Rishabh Pant took 7 catches in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. (Source: AP) Rishabh Pant took 7 catches in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge. (Source: AP)

Indian cricket team’s chairman of selectors MSK Prasad applauded young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who made his Test debut in the third match against England at Trent Bridge, for his attacking batting display. The 20-year-old, who scored a brilliant 114 runs in the second innings of the final Test at Oval, became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a ton in a Test match in England. However, the chairman expressed concern over the wicketkeeper’s glovework and also urged him to work on it. Pant’s performance was not up to the mark behind the stumps, as he gaveaway more than 50 byes in the three Tests he played in England.

“I am very happy the way Rishabh batted in the last Test in England. In fact we never had any doubts on his batting skills. My only concern is about his wicketkeeping,” Prasad said in an interview to The Times Of India.

Prasad expects Pant to serve India for a long time and revealed that he will be trained under specialist keeping coach to improve his keeping skills. ” Now that he has the experience of three Test matches under his belt, he would have understood the areas he needs to work on. We are also trying to put him under the wicket-keeping specialist coach for some time. Along with Rishabh we have identified few more wicket-keepers who need to be trained under a specialist coach. I expect Rishabh to serve Indian cricket for a long time,” Prasad said.

On being asked about the opening woes faced by India in the recently concluded Test Series in England, Prasad backed the Indian batsmen and said, “Yes, it is definitely a cause of concern. If you look at it whenever we have got that good start we went on to win the Test match. Having said that openers of both the teams struggled in this series due to tough conditions,” the chairman said.

