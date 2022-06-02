Netherlands vs West Indies (NED vs WI) second ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch 2nd ODI match Live?

Netherlands vs West Indies (NED vs WI) second ODI Live Streaming: Netherlands and West Indies are locking horns in the second ODI in Amstelveen on Thursday. The visitors are looking to clinch a series win as Nicholas Pooran is leading the side for the first time as a limited-overs captain.

NED vs WI 2nd ODI Playing XIs:

The Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, MP O’Dowd, Musa Ahmed, BFW de Leede, SA Edwards†, AT Nidamanuru, PM Seelaar*, LV van Beek, R Klein, A Dutt, Shariz Ahmad

West Indies Playing XI: SD Hope†, SSJ Brooks, NE Bonner, N Pooran*, BA King, KU Carty, KR Mayers, AS Joseph, A Phillip, HR Walsh, AJ Hosein

Second Netherlands vs West Indies ODI details:

When will the second Netherlands vs West Indies ODI be played?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will take place on June 2, Thursday.

Where will the second ODI match Netherlands vs West Indies be played?

The second ODI match between Netherlands and West Indies will be played at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

What time will the second ODI match Netherlands vs West Indies begin?

The match between Netherlands and West Indies will begin at 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match?

The Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs West Indies match?

The Netherlands vs West Indies second ODI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.