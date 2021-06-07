Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Ireland bowler Craig Young was phenomenal in the previous game taking four wickets for just 18 runs (Source: Cricket Ireland/Twitter)

Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming: Netherlands and Ireland will go up against each other in the decider of the three-ODI series. In the first ODI, the hosts clinched a one-run victory in a thriller of a match that went right down to the wire. In the second ODI, Ireland registered a comprehensive victory by eight wickets after bundling out Netherlands for 157. Like the first two games, the third ODI is also expected to be a low-scoring game. The team batting first will like to post a total in excess of 200 to put pressure on the opposition.

When and what time will the Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI match begin?

The Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST) on June 7 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

Which channel will telecast Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI match live?

The Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will not have a live broadcast on any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI match?

The Netherlands vs Ireland 3rd ODI match will live stream on the Netherlands YouTube channel and the FanCode app.

Squads:

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ben White, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.