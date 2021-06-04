Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Simi Singh's got run out for 45 in the 1st ODI.(Twitter/CricketIreland)

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming: Already 1-0 ahead in the three-match ODI series, The Netherlands will aim at winning the second ODI today against Ireland and seal the series at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd Stadium in Utrecht.

The ODI series is an important event for both sides as winning here will mean strong chances of qualification for the 2023 World Cup. The hosts are confident of their win after they managed a one-run win in the opening game despite a low score of 195.

Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match details:

When and what time will the Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match begin?

The Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST) on June 4 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

Which channel will telecast Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match live?

The Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be not have a live broadcast in any channel in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Netherlands vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will have a live streaming on the Netherlands YouTube channel and the FanCode app.

Probable XIs:

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen

Ireland:

Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Craig Young, Graeme McCarter

Squads:

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (captain), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Visée, Musa Nadeem Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Ben White, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.