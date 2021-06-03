Netherlands vs Ireland 1st ODI Highlights: Dutch win by one run in dramatic opener

NED vs IRE 1st ODI: Simi Singh's run out for 45 at the start of the last over was vital as the Irish chase fell just short. (Twitter/CricketIreland)

In a bid to gain some points in the World Super League, The Netherlands beat Ireland by one run in the first of the three ODIs played at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht on Wednesday.

Having suffered a huge blow at the beginning, the Dutch managed to put 195 on board with Timm van der Gugten’s late knock of 49. Gugten’s innings helped them recover from 53-5.

In reply, Ireland faltered to 11-3 before Paul Stirling led a rally. But his departure for 69 put Ireland on 135-6 and India-origin player Simi Singh’s run out for 45 at the start of the last over was vital as the Irish chase fell just short.

Highlights:

Now, Ireland were needing 10 off last 5 balls and the Irish pair of Barry McCarthy and Josh Little could make only 8 runs.

Both sides will now meet in the second ODI on Friday at the same venue.

Earlier, Ireland gained control initially with Craig Young and Josh Little claiming three wickets apiece before Van der Gugten sparked a fightback.

As Ireland stood at 69-5, a defeat looked to be on the cards but Stirling held firm before falling to van der Gugten.

Brief Scorecard: Netherlands vs Ireland, 1st ODI, Utrecht, Jun 2 2021: Netherlands- 195 (Timm van der Gugten 49 off 53 balls, Logan van Beek 29 off 48 balls; Craig Young 3-34, Josh Little 3-32) beat Ireland- 194/9 (Paul Sterling 69 off 112 and Simi Singh 45 off 69 balls;Pieter Seelaar 3-27) by 1 run.