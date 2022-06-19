scorecardresearch
Netherlands vs England (NED vs ENG) 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI live streaming: Buoyant England will lock horns with the Netherlands at VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen at 2:30 PM.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 19, 2022 10:12:20 am
NED vs ENG 2nd ODI live Streaming: Netherlands skipper Pieter Seelaar (left) with England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Netherlands vs England, 2nd ODI live streaming: Having won the first ODI with a huge margin of 232 runs, England are all set to take on the Netherlands in the second match on Sunday. Eoin Morgan-led team broke its own world record for the highest total in ODI cricket by smashing 498-4 on Friday. Jos Buttler led the barrage with a typically extravagant 162 not out off only 70 balls. All eyes will now be on England batters again in the second ODI.

Where will the 2nd ODI between the Netherlands vs England be held?

The 2nd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will take place at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

What time will the Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will start at 2:30 pm IST on Sunday, June 19.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will not be broadcast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs England 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will be available on FanCode.

Netherlands vs England squads

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (C), Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Payne, David Willey, Luke Wood, Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid.

