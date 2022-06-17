Netherlands vs England (NED vs ENG) 1st ODI Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Netherlands vs England, 1st ODI live streaming: Netherlands will host England for a three-match ODI series starting with the first ODI on June 17 at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The reigning 50 over World Cup winners, England, will be led by Eoin Morgan, while Pieter Seelaar will lead the Netherlands.

Where will the 1st ODI between the Netherlands vs England be held?

The first ODI between the Netherlands vs England will take place at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

Attention turns to our World Champions for 3️⃣ ODIs against the Netherlands in Amsterdam 🇳🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Watch all three matches live on the ECB website and app 📺📲 Register for free to watch: https://t.co/zCXpYr3JQL#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/d9YIADWOIF — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2022

What time will the Netherlands vs England 1st ODI start?

The first ODI between the Netherlands vs England will start at 2:30 pm IST on Friday, June 17.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs England 1st ODI?

The first ODI between the Netherlands vs England will not be broadcasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs England 1st ODI?

The live streaming of the first ODI between the Netherlands vs England will be available on FanCode.

Netherlands vs England squads

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (C), Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Tim Pringle, Shane Snater

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Payne, David Willey, Luke Wood, Jos Buttler, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Adil Rashid.