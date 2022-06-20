Netherlands’ Pieter Seelaar, who dismissed Tendulkar, Sehwag and Pathan in 2011 WC announces retirement from international cricket

Pieter Seelaar has played 57 ODIs and 77 T20I for the Netherlands, but most Indian fans will remember him for his spoil against India at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup.

At Feroz Shah Kotla, the Netherland’s left-arm spinner gave India a scare after he dismissed India’s top three, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan, in the space of two overs. There was pin-drop silence in the stadium before Yuvraj Singh (51 not out) guided India to a comfortable five-wicket win. Seelar ended with a brilliant figure of 3/53 from his 10 overs.

Seelaar, 34, announced his retirement from international cricket due to a persistent back injury.

“Since 2020 my back problems got worse to such an extent that – much to my regret – I am no longer able to give everything I’ve got,” said Seelar after Netherland’s six-wicket loss against England in the second ODI.

Seelaar made his debut for the Dutch team in 2005. In 2018 he succeeded Peter Borren as captain. Seelaar is primarily known as accurate, economical and effective left arm spinner. Moreover, he worked hard on his batting through the years, eventually earning him a place in the middle order.

from international cricket due to persistent back injury.

Seelaar was part of the team that famously ran over England both at Lord’s in the opening match of the T20 World Cup in 2009, and in Bangladesh in the same tournament five years later.

Pieter Seelaars best bowling performances for the Netherlands were 4 wickets for 15 runs in ODI’s and 4-19 in T20Is. His best performance with the bat was 138 not out. He made that score in February 2017 in a four day match against Hong Kong for the ICC Intercontinental Cup. Together with Ben Cooper he added 288 runs for the sixth wicket, still a record partnership.

England skipper Eoin Morgan heaped praise on Seelaar for playing an integral part for the Netherlands at the highest level.

“It’s been amazing. His contribution to Dutch cricket has been outstanding. On behalf of the England cricket team, we’d like to congratulate him on his retirement and wish him well on his next journey,” Morgan said.

High-Performance Manager of the Dutch cricket governing body Roland Lefebvre led the tributes for the legend of Dutch cricket.

“Pieter’s input has been priceless, first as a player and later also as captain. His management style is open, honest and transparent, which has always been appreciated by the players,” Lefebvre said.

“He can look back upon a wonderful international career which unfortunately comes to an untimely end. We wish him the very best for the future.”

Wicket-keeper-batter Scott Edwards will take over as Netherlands captain.