Netflix suggests David Warner should act in Telugu movies post-retirement

Ever since Australian cricketer David Warner expressed his intent to play for the next 12 months and then will decide on his retirement from International cricket, multiple future plans popping up. Warner seems interested in commentary as a future plan but OTT platform Netflix has come up with a rather entertaining one for the left-hand swashbuckling batsman.

Reacting to a tweet about Warner’s part-time commentary stint with the Fox Sports, NetflixIndia’s official Twitter handle tweeted, “If David Warner retires from cricket, it’s only apt that he begins starring in Telugu movies.”

If David Warner retires from cricket, it’s only apt that he begins starring in Telugu movies 🥺 https://t.co/VUxLIh8KUA — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 4, 2023

Warner loves Indian cinema and often shares Instagram reels and TikTok videos where he enacts Telugu and Hindi film songs and dialogues. One of his reels has him returning to Allu Arjun and the actor’s blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise as he recreated a famous dialogue. Film’s handle and many of his colleagues had reacted to the reel.

Ever since the 33-year-old cricketer created Tik Tok videos on Telugu actors, he gained huge popularity in Telugu circles as well. He has already admitted that he is a huge fan of Superstar Mahesh Babu. Notably, Warner had also made a Tik Tok video on Mahesh Babu’s famous dialogue from Pokiri film.

Meanwhile, recently while doing commentary, Warner said, “Look people have already been talking about my retirement, but another 12 months to go and we’ll see how we go from there”.

“Over these next 12 months I’ll probably do some part-time (commentary) stuff, wherever I’m needed or wherever I’m available I’ll help out as much as I can,” he added.

Warner further said, “But first and foremost it’s about getting a win here and then progressing through the next 12 months.”

Warner has registered a double hundred in his 100th test recently to become the first Australian ever to do so. His double ton helped Australia to win the series 2-0.