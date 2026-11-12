‘We’re definitely in it for long term and so is he’: PBKS’ Ness Wadia on Hardik

One of the biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) trades was completed on Wednesday when Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh was swapped by Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings respectively. Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia said that Pandya and PBKS were “in it for the long term.”

“We’re definitely in it for the long term and so is he. I had a beautiful conversation with him. He’s all ready to go. And I think you’ll see a different Hardik Pandya and a very experienced Hardik Pandya coming to the fore. And he’s very keen to share his experience and his wisdom with us. It will strengthen our core group and will be a big support to Shreyas on the field and Ricky (head coach Ricky Ponting) and everyone off the field,” Wadia said.