Nepali cricketer Rohit Paudel breaks Sachin Tendulkar, Shahid Afridi’s long-standing record

Nepal batsman Rohit Paudel hit 55 off 58 balls against UAE, to become the youngest male player in history to bring up an international half-century. In the process, he also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s as well as Shahid Afridi’s long-standing records.

Advertising

While South Africa Women’s Johmari Logtenburg holds the record of the youngest player to have made an international half-century at 14 in both Tests and ODI, Paudel became the youngest male cricketer to do so as Nepal won the second of the three-match series by 145 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar, who made 59 in a Test against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 213 days, had held the record of the youngest male half-centurion till Saturday when Paudel, at 16 years, 146 days old, overtook him as the youngest male player to make an international half-century.

Paudel also overtook Shahid Afridi, who holds the same record in ODIs aged 16 years and 217 days in his maiden international innings against Sri Lanka.

Rohit Paudel’s fifty lifted the visitors to 242/9 before Sandeep Lamichhane and Sompal Kami shared nine wickets to bowl UAE out for just 97 in 19.3 overs in Dubai on Saturday.

Advertising

Then Lamichhane, aged 18, and Kami, 22, took four and five wickets respectively to complete a fantastic 145-run win, levelling the three-match series 1-1.