Nepal WK Aasif Sheikh named ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2022 recipient for not running out Andy McBrine

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named Nepal men’s national team wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh was named as the 2022 Spirit of Cricket Award award recipient for his choice of not running out Andy McBrine after the latter tripped while attempting a run.

It happened during the Nepal-Ireland match in the Quadrangular series in Oman on 14 February 2022. Having been put in to bat first, Ireland were 113/8 at the end of the 18 over mark and needed late boundaries to post a par total.

Off the third ball of Kamal Singh Airee’s 19th over, Mark Adair tried to steal a leg bye but in the process non striker, McBrine collided with the bowler and fell down halfway up the pitch.

A heart-warming #SpiritOfCricket moment from Nepal's wicket-keeper Aasif Sheikh 👏

Airee quickly threw the ball to keeper Aasif Sheikh, who then decided to not dislodge the bails and let McBrine get back in the crease.

Ireland ended up posting 127 and Nepal fell 17 runs short as they were bowled out for 111.

In the preamble to the laws of cricket, spirit is described as, “Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its laws but also within the spirit of the game. Any action which is seen to abuse this spirit causes injury to the game itself.”