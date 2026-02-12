Nepal vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal look for big win after England heartbreak

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates:

Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Score Updates: It may be a match between two associate nations but Nepal’s last match at the Wankhede Stadium showed that they can be considered as anything but minnows on a number of parameters. That they are a good cricket team has been apparent for quite a few years now but more importantly, Nepal showed how much of a crowd puller they are in India. The Italians are aware of this, captain Wayne Madsen and coach John Davison talking about how satisfying it would be to silence what is expected to be a near-capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium.

In Madsen’s absence, vice-captain Harry Manenti will lead Italy on Thursday. Despite losing their opening game to Scotland, Davison said that it was important for Italy to play brave cricket. “We had a few dismissals (against Scotland) that were a bit half-hearted. We shouldn’t let the occasion get too big,” he said.

SQUADS: Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti, Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Ali Hasan, Wayne Madsen(c), Jaspreet Singh, Marcus Campopiano, Syed Naqvi, Zain Ali Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sher Malla, Basir Ahamad, Sundeep Jora, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sompal Kami SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES OF NEPAL VS ITALY FROM THE WANKHEDE STADIUM HERE: Live Updates Feb 12, 2026 01:45 PM IST Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: The conditions at Wankhede Stadium All three matches played here thus far have been won by teams batting first. India had defended a score of 161 against the USA, England 185 against Nepal and the West Indies 197 against England. The pitch should provide something similar today, no indications of a big change yet. It is going to be a warm afternoon and dew won't be playing a role with this being an afternoon match. Feb 12, 2026 01:26 PM IST Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Nepal's advantage over Italy Madsen, who faced the press despite being set to be sitting out of this game in the pre-match press conference, acknowledged that Nepal may hold one key advantage – familiarity and cohesion. "They play together more often. Our players are based in different countries – England, Australia and Italy – so we don't get much time together. An event like this helps us bring our best team together," the skipper said. An occasion like this World Cup, therefore, is about more than just results. It is about growth. "For us, it's about embracing everything around the World Cup," he said. "We don't just want to be here to take part. We want to grow from it." Thursday offers another step in that journey. As Madsen put it, winning in front of 35,000 passionate Nepal supporters would be "pretty special." Feb 12, 2026 01:23 PM IST Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Italy captain out with a shoulder injury Italy looked slightly bereft of ideas against Scotland particularly after their captain Wayne Madsen walked out with a dislocated shoulder. Madsen fell awkwardly in the fourth over the Scotland innings in Italy's opening match of the tournament after diving at mid wicket to stop a boundary. He landed on the hard practice pitches and instantly doubled over in pain. It was later confirmed that Madsen would take no further part in the game. Feb 12, 2026 12:59 PM IST Nepal vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Hello and welcome! The Wankhede Stadium is normally a bastion of support for either India or the Mumbai Indians but last Sunday, the stadium was all about Nepal. The sizeable Nepali community in Mumbai came out in numbers to support their country, as did a lot of Indian fans as well and they were all nearly treated to an unbelievable upset. Even though they lost the match, Nepal showed that they have the pedigree to compete with the big boys, making them the favourites today. 'To win in front of 35,000 would be special': Italy ready for Nepal wave at Wankhede "To win in front of 35,000 people would be pretty special." "We'd much prefer to play in front of 35,000 Nepalese than no one." Italy captain Wayne Madsen and coach John Davison know exactly what their team will walk into at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The last afternoon match at the venue, England vs Nepal on Sunday, turned into a home game for the underdogs. The stands were packed with Nepalese supporters, and the noise barely faded during their team's spirited chase. Italy, who opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a loss to Scotland in Kolkata on Monday, will experience that atmosphere for the first time.

