Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane, accused of raping a minor, arrested on landing in Kathmandu

Nepal men’s cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane was arrested immediately upon his arrival in the country capital on Thursday. Lamichhane, was taken into police custody at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

In a video shared by Kantipur TV on Twitter, the Nepal international can be seen being escorted in police custody.

Last week, the cricketer had shared in a post on Facebook, “With great hope and strength, I hereby confirm that I am reaching to my home country Nepal on this 6th October 2022 and will submit myself to the authority of Nepal to fight a legal battle against false allegation.”

Last month, Lamichhane was accused by a 17-year old of raping her in a Kathmandu hotel and an FIR filed at Gaushala Metropolitan Police Circle. According to the FIR, the cricketer allegedly took the girl to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur for a visit on August 21 and raped her in a hotel in Kathmandu the same night.

Lamichhane, who was then playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs, wrote on his Facebook on the same day, “I am innocent. I’ve decided to take a leave from CPL and go back to my country within a few days. I am ready to face all these baseless allegations. Hope the law acts equal to everyone.”

The Nepal skipper rose to fame when he became the first from his country to play in the Indian Premier League back in 2018 when he featured for Delhi Capitals.