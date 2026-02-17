Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami star as Nepal end T20 World Cup campaign with win over Scotland

L-R: Sompal Kami and Dipendra Singh Airee shine for Nepal in their win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)

Ten days ago, Nepal’s T20 World Cup campaign had begun with a heartbreak when they fell short by four runs against England, missing out on what might have been an epochal victory. That narrow defeat cast a long shadow, and heavy losses to Italy and the West Indies ensured their tournament never truly gathered momentum. Tuesday, however, offered a final shot at redemption.

This time, the Rohit Paudel-led side held their nerve. Backed by thousands of Nepalese fans who once again packed the Wankhede Stadium, Nepal crossed the line against Scotland for a stirring seven-wicket win.

Dipendra Singh Airee was at the centre of it all. Chasing 171, Nepal was provided with a steady platform by Kushal Bhurtel. But when Michael Leask struck in the 10th and 12th overs to leave Nepal at 87/2, the contest hung in the balance. Airee walked in with work to do.