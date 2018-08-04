Nepal beat Netherlands by one run to register historic first ODI win

Nepal defeated Netherlands by 1 run. (Source: Twitter) Nepal defeated Netherlands by 1 run. (Source: Twitter)

Earlier this year Nepal cricket made headlines when leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was picked by the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils for the 2018 edition. Now Nepal are once again in news for some good reasons as the side registered their first ever ODI win on Friday after beating the Netherlands by 1 run at Amstelveen to level the 2-match series.

Batting first, Paras Khadka’s Nepal were bowled out for 216 in 48.5 overs. The visiting team lost wickets at regular intervals and no other batsman except for skipper Khadka and Sompal Kami showed resistance. Khadka struck 51 off 69 while Kami’s brisk 61 off 46 anchored his side to 216. For the Netherlands, it was Fred Klaassen who was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3/38 in 10 overs. Nepal had already lost the first of the series and needed something extraordinary to make it 1-1.

Nepal bowlers didn’t disappoint their fans as Kami who was the star with the bat showed his skills with the ball too. He scalped the first wicket on the second delivery of the innings after cleaning up Stephan Myburgh. Later, Lalit Bhandari who was one of the players to make his debut in this match removed Ben Cooper when the team score read 30. But Wesley Barresi and Daniel ter Braak then joined hands and stitched a stand of 84 runs for the third wicket.

Lamichhane broke this important stand after trapping Braak in front of the stumps. The hosts started to lose wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 185/9 when Klaassen and Meekeren showed character and scored 30 runs for the last wicket. Netherlands needed two of the last ball when Khadka got involved in Klaassen’s run out, thus giving Nepal their first ever win in ODI cricket.

