Watch: Neil Wagner pulls off one of the best ‘caught & bowled’ catches to dismiss David Warner

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner pulled off a stunner off his own bowling to dismiss in-form David Warner in the first Test at the Perth on Thursday. Wagner bowled a low full toss, Warner tried to push it down the ground but it hit the toe-end of the bat. The Kiwi bowler on his follow-through clung on to the ball while falling backwards. The left-arm seamer got his right hand just inches from the ground to stun the Aussie opener.
One of the best caught-and-bowled catches you’ll see! @bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/4XmXMkovZ3
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 12, 2019
Warner did not even wait for the third umpire as he started walking back to the dressing room as Wagner completed the catch. The 33-year-old scored 43 runs from 74 deliveries including four boundaries.
It was a big wicket as Warner was in sublime form having scored back-to-back centuries including his maiden triple century against Pakistan.
Earlier, Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the pink-ball Test. Lockie Ferguson made his Test debut replacing an injured Trent Boult. Ferguson troubled Joe Burns with the new ball but failed to get a wicket.
