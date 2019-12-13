Watch: Neil Wagner pulls off one of the best ‘caught & bowled’ catches to dismiss David Warner

Neil Wagner celebrates after taking David Warner’s catch on Day 1 of the first Test (Source: AP) Neil Wagner celebrates after taking David Warner’s catch on Day 1 of the first Test (Source: AP)

New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner pulled off a stunner off his own bowling to dismiss in-form David Warner in the first Test at the Perth on Thursday. Wagner bowled a low full toss, Warner tried to push it down the ground but it hit the toe-end of the bat. The Kiwi bowler on his follow-through clung on to the ball while falling backwards. The left-arm seamer got his right hand just inches from the ground to stun the Aussie opener.

Warner did not even wait for the third umpire as he started walking back to the dressing room as Wagner completed the catch. The 33-year-old scored 43 runs from 74 deliveries including four boundaries.

It was a big wicket as Warner was in sublime form having scored back-to-back centuries including his maiden triple century against Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli vs Kesrick Williams: How the rivalry panned out in the T20I series

Earlier, Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first in the pink-ball Test. Lockie Ferguson made his Test debut replacing an injured Trent Boult. Ferguson troubled Joe Burns with the new ball but failed to get a wicket.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd