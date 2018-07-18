Need to find the right balance before 2019 World Cup, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli played down the effect KL Rahul’s omission in favour of Dinesh Karthik had over the result of the match. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Virat Kohli played down the effect KL Rahul’s omission in favour of Dinesh Karthik had over the result of the match. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Virat Kohli said that India will be looking to finding the right combination in the remaining ODI matches that they play before the 2019 World Cup. “We’ve got to get out act right and get the balance of the side and make sure we are not over-reliant on one skill,” he said while speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony following India’s eight-wicket loss to England. India also lost the series 2-1, which was the first time they had lost a bilateral ODI rubber since January 2016 and also Virat Kohli’s first ODI series loss as captain.

India’s fragile and unstable middle order was exposed this series as their mighty top order failed to get going. They decided to go for Dinesh Karthi in place of KL Rahul, who was going through a fine patch of form in the preceding T20I series but failed to score in the first two ODIs. Kohli dismissed the effect that change had on India’s chances in Leeds. “We thought Dinesh did well, but he couldn’t convert his start, so I don’t regret the batting order changes. Shardul was meant to get some exposure, and Bhuvi needed to make a comeback. When the changes don’t come off, they look unnecessary so it must be taken in our stride,” he said.

India and England have now both won three matches in total on this tour with India winning the T20I series 2-1 and England winning the ODI series by the same ratio. The two teams will now play a five-match Test series. “The Test squad is pretty settled, and it’s going to be a lengthy series. We want to play tough cricket and we know the English side will provide us with that,” he said.

