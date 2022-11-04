scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Need more chances to bridge gap with top teams, says Ireland’s Andrew Balbirnie

Andrew Balbirnie said hard work and a change in mindset helped them grow better, a trend they want to continue.

Andrew Balbirnie bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and Ireland . (AP)

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie said his team needed regular opportunities against top teams in order to improve after ending their T20 World Cup campaign with a defeat by New Zealand in Adelaide on Friday.

Qualifiers Ireland sent shockwaves when they beat tournament favorite’s England in a rain-hit Super 12 match but could not register another win in Group 1, and finished with just three points from five matches. Paceman Josh Little claimed a hat-trick on Friday but it was not enough to avoid a 35-run defeat by New Zealand at the Adelaide Oval.

“There’s a couple of moments in the last games where you thought what if, but at the same time, we’re still a bit away from these top teams,” Balbirnie said in his assessment of their performance in the tournament. “We need to keep improving and playing regular cricket against them so we can improve and expand our squad as much as we can.
“We have guys who are ready to come in whenever they get the opportunity.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“At the start of the tournament, I said getting to the Super 12s would be a bonus. That’s our aim. It will be deemed successful. “We’ve played some pretty good cricket, and it’s just a shame that we couldn’t create something really special.” It was still some improvement for the side, who could not make the Super 12 last year. Balbirnie said hard work and a change in mindset helped them grow better, a trend they want to continue.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

“We’re by no means the finished article, but we certainly are a better team than we were 12 months ago, and that’s all you can ask,” the opener said. “Hopefully in a month’s time, we’ll be even better than we are now.”

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 05:30:35 pm
Next Story

Fusion Micro Finance IPO: Issue subscribed nearly 3 times on final day led by QIBs

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India inch closer to semi final after nervy win in Adelaide
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 04: Latest News