NED vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 22, 2022 1:05:10 pm
England lead 2-0 against Netherlands

NED vs ENG 3rd ODI Telecast, FanCode App: Having already won the series 2-0, England are all set to finish the three-match ODI series vs Netherlands in style on Wednesday. Both the teams are locking horns in the third and final ODI at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen on Wednesday (June 22).

Netherlands Vs England, 3rd ODI Live Streaming details:

Where will the 3rd ODI between the Netherlands vs England be held?

The 3rd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will take place at the VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen.

What time will the Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI ODI start?

The 3rd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will start at 2:30 pm IST on Wednesday, June 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI ODI?

The 3rd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will not be broadcasted in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Netherlands vs England 3rd ODI?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between the Netherlands vs England will be available on FanCode.

Squads:
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c), Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Shane Snater, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Tim Pringle, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Teja Nidamanuru.

England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Luke Wood.

