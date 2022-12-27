‘Mera saman bhi nahi lene diya inlogo ne’: Ramiz Raja hits out at PCB management

Former Pakistan cricketer and PCB chief Ramiz Raja has opened up on his sudden exit from the cricket board saying he has been ill-treated by the management.

“Aisa inhone hamla kiya cricket board mein aake. Mera saman bhi nahi lene diya inlogo ne. Subah yeh 9 baje, 17 bande dhandate fir rahe they cricket board mein. Jaise ki koi FIA ka chapa par gaya. (They attacked the cricket board (office) and did not even let me collect my belongings. Early morning at 9 around 17 guys stormed into the office, which felt as if the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has raided the office),” said Raja in his Youtube channel video on Monday.

Ramiz Raja and his Board were recently ousted by the Pakistani government after the PCB’s 2019 constitution was revoked and a 14-member committee chaired by Sethi was given full executive authority to work on restoring the department structure, which had been eliminated in 2019 after Imran Khan was elected as the nation’s prime minister (the PM of Pakistan is the PCB’s patron-in-chief).

Hitting out at new PCB Management Committee chief Nazam Sethi, Raja said, “We have seen how laws and constitution been changed to adjust one man in the system. Nazam Sethi tweeted at 2.30 in the night announcing my exit and his arrival as if he is some messiah who will change the cricket overnight. I have been a Test player and I know the game. It’s my playing field.

“Former players who have been on key posts have been removed unceremoniously to adjust this man and his thugs. I have never seen this happening anywhere in the world.”

Meanwhile, the PCB Management Committee chairperson Najam Sethi held at a meeting at the National Stadium Karachi on Monday. Former players like Javed Miandad, Wasim Bari, Tauseef Ahmed, and Sadiq Mohammad were present in the meeting.

“Chairman of the PCB Management Committee Mr Najam Sethi meets with former players at National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi. #PAKvNZ,” PCB said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The new committee will have 120 days to amend the PCB constitution, replacing the 2019 version with the 2014 version. According to the 2014 constitution, the committee will be in charge of choosing a chairman and creating a board of governors.

All committees established under the defunct 2019 constitution, including the selection committee, were dismissed on Friday by the new PCB management committee which took office on Thursday.



Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was appointed the interim chief selector for the national men’s team on Saturday.

Advertisement

Afridi will have former teammates Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum to work with him in a three-member committee.

Pakistan was whitewashed for the first time at home after England managed to clean sweep the three-match test series this month.

The Asian side is currently playing a two-Test series against New Zealand at home.