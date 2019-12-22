Watch: Navdeep Saini gets wicket with toe-crunching yorker on ODI debut

Navdeep Saini bowls in the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI on Sunday (AP Photo) Navdeep Saini bowls in the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI on Sunday (AP Photo)

Navdeep Saini sparkled on his ODI debut for India against West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. He bowled a spectacular opening spell and took the most spectacular wicket of the innings, getting Roston Chase out with a perfect yorker.

Saini had figures of 2/28 after his first 8 overs. He took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer, the man in form for West Indies, in his 5th over. He followed up with the to-cruncher for Roston Chase in his 6th over, as West Indies found themselves in trouble at 144/4.

Also impressive was the pace Saini generated on the pitch, touching 148 kph on the speed gun.

Saini, 27, had been brought into the India side for the West Indies series as a late replacement for the injured Deepak Chahar.

Saini was punished as Kohli brought him back to bowl the death overs, with Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard looking to finish on a strong note.

Saini was smashed for 30 runs in his last 2 overs, as he finished with match figures of 2/58.

West Indies plundered 118 runs in the last 10 overs to put up 315/5 in 50 overs.

