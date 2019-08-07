Navdeep Saini to Krunal Pandya, the stars of India’s T20I series win against West Indies

India beat West Indies in the third and final T20I match by 7 wickets to complete a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series. Some of the younger players who were being tried out put up brilliant performances. Have a quick look on five stand-out performances from Indian players:

1. Rocking debut for Navdeep Saini

The first match of the T20 series will always be remembered for his stellar debut, in which the Haryana-born Saini took two wickets in his first over. In his four overs, Navdeep conceded 17 runs and took 3 wickets. He also bowled 19 dot balls, making him the most economical bowler. The 26-year-old bowler’s arrival at the international level is special also because he used to be a net-bowler earning Rs. 200 per day. He was awarded the Player of the Match award for his brilliant performance that led Windies to record their fifth-lowest score (95/9) in T20Is. (Read our profile of Navdeep Saini)

2. Rohit Sharma’s 51-ball 67

India won the second match of the series by 22 runs (DLS method) that resulted in the team taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Rohit Sharma’s 51-ball 67 that included six fours and three sixes had a major role to play in the result. He also became the most prolific six-hitter in T20 Internationals, surpassing Chris Gayle’s record of 105 sixes. His 67-run innings was a signal that his form from the World Cup hasn’t deserted him and it’s a good sign for India ahead of the ODI series.

3. Krunal Pandya’s timely strikes

Getting through overs quickly, slowing down the run rate, cramping batsmen for room and forcing the errant shot. That’s how the left-arm spinner operated in the middle overs of the three T20Is. In the second T20I, Pandya struck twice with the wickets of Pooran and Powell to derail the home team’s run chase. Pandya finished the game with figures of 2 for 23 in 3.3 overs.

He was economical in the first match of the series as well, finishing with figures of 4-1-13-1, which included 16 dot balls. It was little surprise that Pandya received the Man of the Series award for his all-round performance.

4. Rishabh Pant shows what he can do

After being criticised for his shot selection in the first two games, Pant came up trumps in third T20I, with a cracking 65 not out off 42 balls in the company of skipper Virat Kohli. Riding on Pant’s knock, India comfortably beat West Indies. Pant hit 4 fours and 4 sixes and had a strike rate of 154.76.

5. Deepak Chahar makes a mark

Having sealed the series in the second game, India tried a new combination for the final T20I. This meant an opportunity for Deepak and Rahul Chahar, who are cousins. Deepak put up an outstanding bowling performance to end with figures of 3 wickets for 4 runs in his three overs, and helped restrict West Indies to 146. Deepak dismissed the top three batsmen – Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, and Shimron Hetmyer – back to the pavilion and reduced them to 14/3. He deservedly received the Player of the Match award.