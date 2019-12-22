Navdeep Saini replaces Deepak Chahar to make ODI debut against West Indies

Navdeep Saini in the nets. (Source: BCCI) Navdeep Saini in the nets. (Source: BCCI)

Navdeep Saini made his ODI debut against West Indies in the third match of the series at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday, after replacing Deepak Chahar in the squad.

Saini replaced Chahar after the latter “felt mild pain in his lower back” after the second ODI in Visakhapatnam which India won comfortably by 107 runs. In two matches, Chahar had only taken a single wicket after bowling 17 overs and conceding 92 runs.

The 27-year-old made his international debut back in August when he faced the Carribean side in the first T20I in India’s tour of West Indies. He had hit the ground running from the go itself, as he made an impressive debut by registering a 3/17 with a maiden over.

In that match, Saini became the second bowler ever, after Singapore’s Janak Prakash, to record a wicket-maiden in the 20th over of a T20 international match. Coming into the attack in the fifth over, he had picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer off successive deliveries.

Saini has played five T20Is so far and has picked up six wickets at an average of 22.83 with an economy of 8.06.

