Navdeep Saini a must for must-win game against New Zealand

Till the 39th over during New Zealand’s chase at Hamilton, the game was evenly poised. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham were having an excellent partnership all right, but given the hosts’ soft batting underbelly, 78 runs off 11 overs had been still challenging. The T20 internationals that preceded the ODI series gave ample evidence to New Zealand’s lower-order batting uncertainty under pressure.

A couple of good overs from Shardul Thakur would have put the Kiwis under pressure. He was taken to the cleaners instead in the 40th over. The over had two full deliveries, three were back-of-a-length – a no-ball included – a short ball and a slower bouncer. Two sixes and as many fours had been conceded in that 22-run over that turned the tide towards the hosts.

On a belter of a pitch, bowlers had little margin for error, and Thakur wasn’t the only bowler in that game to give away plenty. The experienced Tim Southee had been accounted for 85 runs off his 10 overs when New Zealand bowled. Kuldeep Yadav was virtually swept out of the park by Taylor and Latham.

The alarming part with regards to Thakur was the way New Zealand batsmen had been treating him towards the back-end of the innings – the consummate ease with which Taylor and Latham had been on to the front-foot against the medium pacer. Also, the way Taylor treated his slower bouncer. It was outside the off stump and pretty wide. Taylor leapt, reached out to it and smashed the ball to the square third man boundary. He had so much time to play the shot.

David Warner and Aaron Finch had meted out similar treatment to Thakur during the India versus Australia ODI at Wankhede last month. The Aussies chased down 256 for victory in 37.4 overs without losing a wicket. Thakur was the most expensive of Indian bowlers – 43 runs in his five overs. Navdeep Saini was brought in as his replacement in the next two matches, as India rallied to win the series 2-1.

Not that Saini did a Bumrah, economy-wise, in those games. But he bowled yorkers for fun at the death and then, at Rajkot, breaking the sequence of yorkers when he bowled a bouncer to Mitchell Starc, he beat the batsman for pace. Saini can clock 150kph. At his pace, it’s difficult for the batsmen, especially tail-enders, to have a forward trigger movement. On the face of it, Saini for Thakur in a must-win game should be an easy replacement.

Then again, Eden Park at Auckland is traditionally not a happy hunting ground for the batsmen, especially batting first. The venue had hosted its last ODI three years ago and it was a low-scoring affair. New Zealand were all out for 149 and South Africa lost four wickets to get there. Kagiso Rabada at times made the ball talk. More recently, the India-New Zealand T20 international last month, too, had been hard work for the batters.

The hosts could manage only 132/5 in 20 overs batting first. Rohit Sharma’s absence at the top is big enough a factor for the Indian team management to have a relook at the whole batting line-up. With Virat Kohli being the sole batting x-factor – no disrespect to KL Rahul and his purple patch – if the conditions are not very batting-friendly, then India might opt for some extra cushion in the lower-order. Unlike Saini, Thakur is a very capable batsman down the order and based on the conditions, the team management has a tricky choice to make.

Irrespective of conditions, India become almost unbreachable when their captain scores a hundred. Kohli has 43 ODI centuries so far in his glittering career and India’s victory percentage is north of 80, when he gets to three-figures. At Hamilton, Kohli was going like a Rolls-Royce till an Ish Sodhi googly went through the gate an hit the stumps. Leg-spinners have dismissed Kohli a few times of late. But it’s just one of those things and nothing much should be read into that. But getting out bowled to a wrong’un after scoring 51 was a bit un-Kohli like. A response from the world’s best batsman is due.

As for replacements, Yuzvendra Chahal for the out-of-form Kuldeep is another change the team management might like to consider.

