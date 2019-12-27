National selector Devang Gandhi removed from dressing room after Manoj Tiwary’s complaint

Manoj Tiwary complained to the ACU of national selector Devang Gandhi’s presence in the Bengal dressing room. Manoj Tiwary complained to the ACU of national selector Devang Gandhi’s presence in the Bengal dressing room.

National selector Devang Gandhi was removed from the Bengal Ranji team dressing-room after Manoj Tiwary raised a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) official about his presence. This happened during the second day’s play of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra at Eden Gardens. Gandhi, though, denied the allegation.

“As per the anti-corruption protocol, only players and support staff are allowed inside the dressing-room. The selector had no business coming there. So obviously I took exception to his presence and took the matter to the ACU official. Accordingly, the ACU official asked the selector to go,” Tiwary told reporters after bad light had stopped play in the first session.

Gandhi, however, drove home his point that he didn’t do anything “illegal”. “I was sitting outside the boundary, which as a selector I am entitled to. I am having a back problem and Lal ji (Bengal coach Arun Lal) asked me to come to the dressing-room and consult the physio. I took permission from the ACU official before entering the dressing-room and I took the physio to the CAB medical room,” the national selector told The Indian Express.

Tiwary, on the other hand, said he took the initiative as a senior member of the playing squad. Gandhi was present at the match as the East Zone representative of the selection committee. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) later issued a statement, saying Gandhi “wanted to enter the dressing-room area”, when play was stopped.

“Mr Devang Gandhi, being a national selector, wanted to enter the dressing rooms area today when the game was not in play. He was allowed to enter the PMOA (Players’ & Match Officials’ Areas) as a temporary visitor by the ACU official only after obtaining necessary permission from the match referee,” CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said in the statement.

He added: “However, when Mr Gandhi wanted to get some medical treatment done and the same was informed to the ACU officer, he was instantly asked by the ACU officer to get the same done at the medical room outside the PMOA in order to maintain the required protocols. Accordingly, Mr Gandhi moved to the medical room forthwith to ensure there is no breach.”

According to a team source, the whole controversy was “unnecessary”. He described it as “a mountain out of a molehill”. A CAB official, however, said: “One (read, Gandhi) should be cautious.”

It is learnt that during Bengal’s Ranji Trophy opener against Kerala at Thumba, Subhomoy Das, the selector who travelled with the Bengal team, was requested by the ACU official not to sit with the coaching staff during the match. Das readily obliged and sat alone in the box. The anti-corruption protocol allows only those who have their mug-shots on the outer wall of the PMOA to enter the dressing-room.

Brief Scores: Bengal 1st Innings 289 (Abhishek Raman 112, CV Stephen 4/61, KV Sasikanth 4/78) vs Andhra.

