National selector Devang Gandhi removed from Bengal dressing-room post Manoj Tiwary’s complaint

Manoj Tiwary raised a complaint to the anti-corruption about Devang Gandhi’s presence. (PTI) Manoj Tiwary raised a complaint to the anti-corruption about Devang Gandhi’s presence. (PTI)

National selector Devang Gandhi has been removed from the Bengal Ranji team dressing-room after Manoj Tiwary raised a complaint to the anti-corruption about his presence. This happened during the second day’s play of the Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Andhra at Eden Gardens. Gandhi, though, denied the allegation.

“As per the anti-corruption protocol, only players and support staff are allowed inside the dressing-room. The selector had no business coming there. So obviously I took exception to his presence there and took the matter to the anti-corruption official. Accordingly, the anti-corruption official asked the selector to go,” Tiwary told reporters.

Gandhi, however, drove home his point that he didn’t do anything “illegal”. “I was sitting outside the boundary, which as a selector I’m entitled to. I am having a back problem and Lal ji (Bengal coach Arun Lal) asked me to come to the dressing-room and consult the physio. I took permission from the anti-corruption official before entering the dressing-room and I took the physio to the CAB medical room,” the national selector told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Tiwary said he took the initiative as a senior member of the playing squad. Gandhi was present at the match as the East Zone representative of the selection committee.

The anti-corruption protocol says those who have their mugshots in front of the dressing-room are allowed to enter.

