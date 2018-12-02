Nathan McCullum rubbishes death rumours, Brendan vows to find perpetrators

Former New Zealand all-rounder Nathan McCullum rubbished rumours of his death that was doing the rounds on social media on Saturday. McCullum posted a pic with his friends on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the original tweet that seems to have kicked off the rumour. “I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all,” he said in his post.

I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/WZ1nuX4LUo — Nathan McCullum (@MccullumNathan) 1 December 2018

He seemed to have taken it in his stride but his brother and former Blackcaps captain Brendon McCullum was not too happy about it.

Advertising

“Tonight someone decided, via social media to release that my brother passed away! Im on a flight back to NZ and my heart broke! None of it is true! Whoever put this out there, I’ll find you! Somewhere, somehow,” said the elder McCullum.

In the screenshot posted by Nathan, a page named New Zealand Cricket FanHub tweeted that his wife Vannessa announced the news. “Nathan Leslie McCullum (born September 1 1980) is a former New Zealand international cricketer, who represented New Zealand in Twenty20 international and One Day Internationals. This evening his wife Vannessa announced that he had passed away. RIP NATHAN,” said the post.

I am alive and kicking more than ever before. Not sure where this news has come from but this is fake. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/WZ1nuX4LUo — Nathan McCullum (@MccullumNathan) 1 December 2018

Tonight someone decided, via social media to release that my brother passed away! Im on a flight back to NZ and my heart broke! None of it is true! Whoever put this out there, I’ll find you! Somewhere, somehow. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) 1 December 2018

Hey @BLACKCAPS I really hope this is just a rumour about Nathan McCullum pic.twitter.com/UsJqe1uHTf — Nausi Ali (@nausi_ali) 1 December 2018

The rumour gathered steam when the player’s Wikipedia page also reflected the news. It has since been updated and the false information has been removed.

Nathan McCullum played 84 ODIs and 63 T20Is. He retired from international cricket after the 2016 World T20.