Nathan Lyon ties knot with fiancée Emma McCarthy

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon got hitched to fiancée Emma McCarthy on Sunday. In the presence of their family, and friends, the couple exchanged vows.

Lyon took to social media to announce his new innings, writing, “Mr & Mrs” in the caption. He was congratulated by Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Peter Siddle, Alex Carey, Chris Green, Mitchell Swepson and Matt Renshaw.

The 34-year-old started dating Emma, a real estate agent, after getting separated from his ex-wife in 2017. The two got engaged in 2021.

The story of Lyon’s rise has been well documented from a curator’s apprentice to the spike in confidence after bowling to his heroes like Ricky Ponting and Mike Hussey in the 2010 Ashes preparation and breaking into the team later.

Lyon is known for his over-spin deliveries which bounce a lot more than the off spinners who rely on side-spin. He has played 110 Tests and scalped 438 wickets and is presently at the 10th position in the list of all-time wicket-takers in Test cricket.