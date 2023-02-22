‘I don’t think you can come and replicate what they do. Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin’: Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain turned broadcaster Ian Chappell believes the Australian spinners shouldn’t try and replicate the Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, despite their methods being extremely successful early in the four match series.

“Too often they (opposition spinners) do try and replicate the skillset (of Ashwin and Jadeja). Talking about Ashwin and Jadeja… They know exactly what to do in India. Ashwin is a damn fine bowler, doesn’t matter where he bowls. I’ve seen him bowl in Australia, he bowled extremely well. He is also very smart. He works out exactly what he’s gotta do. Jadeja doesn’t vary too much although he has learned a few things and has improved his bowling but he’s got the skillset that is perfect for India and the two of them work together,” Chappell told ESPNCricinfo.

Chappell further added, “In this game, I thought Ashwin bowled bloody well but Jadeja got the seven wickets but that’s the way it happens some days. I don’t think you can come and replicate what they do. Nathan Lyon is not R Ashwin, he’s got to bowl like Nathan Lyon and he has tried to do that.”

Ashwin and Jadeja have picked a total of 31 wickets between them in the first two Tests and together share 130 scalps against Australia in the 10 Tests they’ve played at home against the opposition since 2013.

For Australia on the other hand, Todd Murphy, who made his Test debut in Nagpur, has been the leading wicket taker with 10 scalps in the two matches. Nathan Lyon follows in the tally with eight.

The two teams will face off for the third Test at Holkar Stadium in Indore starting March 1.