scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

‘Spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad’: Lyon reveals his obsession with Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin took 5/37 in 12 overs as India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the first test

R Ashwin, Nathan LyonNathan Lyon and R Ashwin. (FILE)
Listen to this article
‘Spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad’: Lyon reveals his obsession with Ashwin
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Not only has the Australian media been obsessing over India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, but also their bowlers, most notably Nathan Lyon. However, Lyon, who has often been compared to the Indian offie, revealed that he did an in-depth analysis of Ashwin before arriving on the Indian shores and stated that he never pits himself against the Tamil-Nadu tweaker.

“I’m not going to pin myself against Ash. I think the way Ashwin has gone about it has been remarkable and his record speaks for himself,” Lyon told Star Sports.

“To be honest, I am a totally different bowler to Ash. Have I have sat down and watched a lot of footage of Ashwin before coming over here? Yes, a 100 percent. I’ve spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad. It’s all about learning. The best thing about this game is that we are constantly learning, trying to grow and get better by watching your opposition and that’s one of the biggest learning curves,” Lyon said.

“There’s a lot of talk. Lots he has taught me about. Sitting down and speaking to him, there’s been a lot that he’s taught me and that’s just not for here but even in Australia. There’s a couple of skillsets that Ash has which I would like to develop. That’s why I feel like I can still get better. So that’s what’s driving me,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...
Mumbai, Dhaka, London, New York among metros in line of sea-level rise th...

Earlier, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the first Test on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 5/37 in 12 overs as Australia was dismissed before tea in its second innings for 91, its lowest total in India.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 14:50 IST
Next Story

China firmly opposed to US blacklist on Chinese entities, will take countermeasures

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News
close