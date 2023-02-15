‘Spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad’: Lyon reveals his obsession with Ashwin

Not only has the Australian media been obsessing over India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, but also their bowlers, most notably Nathan Lyon. However, Lyon, who has often been compared to the Indian offie, revealed that he did an in-depth analysis of Ashwin before arriving on the Indian shores and stated that he never pits himself against the Tamil-Nadu tweaker.

“I’m not going to pin myself against Ash. I think the way Ashwin has gone about it has been remarkable and his record speaks for himself,” Lyon told Star Sports.

“To be honest, I am a totally different bowler to Ash. Have I have sat down and watched a lot of footage of Ashwin before coming over here? Yes, a 100 percent. I’ve spent a lot of time sitting at home in front of the laptop, driving my wife mad. It’s all about learning. The best thing about this game is that we are constantly learning, trying to grow and get better by watching your opposition and that’s one of the biggest learning curves,” Lyon said.

“There’s a lot of talk. Lots he has taught me about. Sitting down and speaking to him, there’s been a lot that he’s taught me and that’s just not for here but even in Australia. There’s a couple of skillsets that Ash has which I would like to develop. That’s why I feel like I can still get better. So that’s what’s driving me,” he said.

Earlier, India defeated Australia by an innings and 132 runs inside three days of the first Test on Saturday.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 5/37 in 12 overs as Australia was dismissed before tea in its second innings for 91, its lowest total in India.