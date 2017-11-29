I like it when the opposition tries to whack me out of the attack: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon returned to his main job of taking wickets on Friday. (Source: AP) Nathan Lyon returned to his main job of taking wickets on Friday. (Source: AP)

Nathan Lyon’s off-field verbal volleys which began before the beginning of the Ashes series do not seem like ending anytime soon. In the latest Lyon has thrown an open challenge to England batsmen asking them to come after him. After bowling a commendable spell in Brisbane Lyon is now supremely confident of his abilities and said that if the opposition comes to attack him then it is simply playing into his hands.

Speaking to reporters in Adelaide, Lyon said, “If they did that (attack his bowling) it definitely plays into my hands. I like it when opposition guys try to attack me and try to whack me out of the attack. If you’re talking about batting against a spin bowler, it’s part of the game – you’ve got to take wickets and you’ve got to score runs”.

“There’s no doubt England will come prepared and will have a different plan compared to what they did in the first Test.”

“I really was confident in my own skills to get the job done and really go out there and prove a point (a year ago) that I’m the number one spinner in Australia and I need to start playing like that,” he said. “Then you go off on the back end of the Australian summer to India, then to Bangladesh and I know there was a lot of pressure put on me to go over to the subcontinent conditions and perform.”

Meanwhile, talks surrounding the nature of the pitch in Adelaide has garnered a lot of attention. Commenting on it, the off-spinner said, “I had a brief look at it (the Test pitch) just then and it looks pretty exciting. It’s a very good wicket, I have never seen a bad one here if I’m being brutally honest. It will spin and bounce, which is always good.”

“I know this will spin probably very similar to the Gabba, and I’ve never seen the Gabba spin as much as that did for the whole game (last week).”

“I was pretty excited about that, and I know how to bowl out here.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd