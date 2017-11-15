Nathan Lyon burns toast, causes 30-minute delay in Australian first-class match

Nathan Lyon said that the fees for the fire trucks is being covered by Steve Smith (Source: Reuters) Nathan Lyon said that the fees for the fire trucks is being covered by Steve Smith (Source: Reuters)

New South Wales’s Sheffield Shield match against Queensland in Australia was delayed by 30 minutes due to a fire alarm going off in the Stuart Law stand. It was where both sets of players, scorers and media were housed and the stand had to be evacuated because of that. Umpires had to suspend play because of the incident. It later turned out, though, that the fire alarm had a rather comical story to it.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who plays for New South Wales, admitted later that it was his attempts at preparing a toast that caused the alarm. “(The toast) popped up first and I wasn’t happy so I put it back down and I got carried away watching the cricket,” Lyon said dryly. The burnt toast set off the alarm. “There’s a first for everything,” said Lyon, “I was getting a bit bored in the changerooms. Steve Smith already said he’s going to cover it (the fire truck call-out fee).

Fire alarm going off in the Stuart Law stand at Albion. Who burnt the toast? pic.twitter.com/ojKiKtjp5E — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) 15 November 2017

The mishap did not stop his side from recording a win. Australian batting great Matthew Hayden has gone on to release a cook book since retiring from the game. It doesn’t seem like Lyon would be following Hayden’s example. But the off-spinner is touted to be an unassuming tormentor for England during the Ashes that is set to begin on November 23.

