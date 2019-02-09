Nathan Coulter-Nile suffers vertigo bout during BBL match

Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was included in Australia’s ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming tour of India, was forced to leave the field after undergoing a bout of vertigo during a BBL match between Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers on Saturday.

Nathan Coulter-Nile on the mend, resting and rehydrating after he was struck with “a bad bout of vertigo” after bowling against Adelaide #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/EVuMXJCpdY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 9 February 2019

The 31-year-old appeared to be in severe discomfort in the 18th over of the Strikers innings when he requested for medical assistance after completing the over. After bowling the final delivery of his over, Coulter-Nile sat on the pitch as medical staff rushed to the ground to assess him. After a brief delay, Coulter-Nile left the ground along with a staff member.

Perth Scorchers physio, Chris Quinnell, confirmed that Coulter-Nile suffered a “bad bout of vertigo.” The physio was quoted by the official website of BBL as saying, “He was taken to hospital after the game as a precaution and will be monitored over the next few hours.” The seamer was recently left out of recent home limited overs internationals following his fitness issues.”

Adelaide eventually won the contest by 5 wickets. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Perth posted 174/6 in their respective 20 overs. Opener Josh Inglish and skipper Mitchell Marsh scored their respective half-centuries.

In response, Adelaide chased down the target with four balls to spare. An 88-run stand between Jonathan Wells and Harry Nielsen for the fourth wicket guided Adelaide to a comfortable win at the end.

Wells scored 69 in 42 deliveries, while Nielsen remained unbeaten on 44 after playing 29 balls.