scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 15, 2021
Must Read

Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour

Natarajan was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test.

By: PTI | January 15, 2021 10:08:40 am
India's Thangarasu Natarajan reaches to catch the ball during play on the first day of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia at the Gabba (Source: AP)

Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.

The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.

He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.

Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Natarajan then played his part in India’s 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.

“Welcome to Test cricket … Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour,” the ICC tweeted.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs Australia, Sydney Test, Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Rishabh PAnt
Fight To Remember: Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin pull off memorable draw at SCG
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 15: Latest News