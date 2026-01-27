Nat Sciver-Brunt: Didn’t want to replicate other players by getting out in 90s

Nat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during the Match 16 of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India, on January 26, 2026. (CREIMAS for WPL)

Nat Sciver-Brunt said she didn’t want to replicate other players by getting out in the 90s after she on Monday became the first cricketer in the Women’s Premier League history to score a century in four editions.

The England captain struck 16 fours and a six to make exactly 100 not out off only 57 balls to power Mumbai Indians to 199 for four.

Mumbai later survived an onslaught from India’s Richa Ghosh (90 off 50 balls; 10 fours and 6 sixes) to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs.

“I’ve seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn’t want to replicate that. But I also wanted to get as many runs for the team,” Sciver-Brunt told the broadcaster.