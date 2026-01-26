Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first player to slam a century in WPL history

Sciver-Brunt slammed the ton in 57 deliveries in an innings studded with 16 fours and 1 six.

google-preferred-btn
Nat Sciver-Brunt first WPL century in historyNat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians celebrates after scoring a fifty during the Match 16 of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India, on January 26, 2026. (CREMAS for WPL)

The Women’s Premier League had to wait a bit but after three and a half seasons, the tournament finally found its first-ever centurion as Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt brought up a ton against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. With this feat, Sciver-Brunt’s name will forever be etched in stone as the person to hit the WPL’s maiden century.

Sciver-Brunt slammed the ton in 57 deliveries in an innings studded with 16 fours and 1 six. She was aptly supported by Hayley Matthews who scored 56 as Mumbai raced towards a fighting total.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat in their Women’s Premier League match. For MI, Amelia Kerr is back in the playing XI, with Nicola Carey missing out due to injury. Meanwhile, table-toppers RCB are unchanged.

The two-time champions Mumbai Indians are struggling this season. Having lost their last three games, they now have just two wins (four points) from six matches. MI must win both of their remaining matches against RCB and GG to stay in playoff contention.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Playoffs qualification scenario for DC, MI, GG & UPW

If they lose both, they will be eliminated. Winning one and losing one would take them to six points, but they would then need several other results to go their way to challenge for third place. On the positive side, MI have experience on their side and a net run rate of +0.046.

Meanwhile, the two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points from six games. They have already qualified for the playoffs, and one more win in their remaining two fixtures will guarantee them a direct berth in the Final. It is worth noting that the table topper qualifies directly for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator for the second spot in the Final.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Tilak Varma ruled out for remaining New Zealand T20Is, Shreyas Iyer to continue
Tilak Varma India vs South Africa

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump hails 'historic bond' between India-US amid thaw in ties
trump modi, republic day
Bengal to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, how Oppn hopes to regain plot as BJP looks to clear road to 2029
(From left to right) Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief M K Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
Shark Tank India 5 pitcher, berated by Anupam Mittal, says sales went up 2x, did one month's revenue in a day
Pistabarfi founders on Shark Tank India 5
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
RCB vs MI LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, RCB vs MI Live Score: Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians WPL match. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Republic Day
‘Ulte haath ka thappad apne bachche ne maar diya’: When Kajol’s son Yug called her out for scolding Nysa; why kids sometimes make the best teachers
Kajol on a crucial lesson her son Yug taught her
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News