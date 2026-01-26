Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first player to slam a century in WPL history

Nat Sciver-Brunt of Mumbai Indians celebrates after scoring a fifty during the Match 16 of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India, on January 26, 2026. (CREMAS for WPL)

The Women’s Premier League had to wait a bit but after three and a half seasons, the tournament finally found its first-ever centurion as Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt brought up a ton against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. With this feat, Sciver-Brunt’s name will forever be etched in stone as the person to hit the WPL’s maiden century.

Sciver-Brunt slammed the ton in 57 deliveries in an innings studded with 16 fours and 1 six. She was aptly supported by Hayley Matthews who scored 56 as Mumbai raced towards a fighting total.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat in their Women’s Premier League match. For MI, Amelia Kerr is back in the playing XI, with Nicola Carey missing out due to injury. Meanwhile, table-toppers RCB are unchanged.