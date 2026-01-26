Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes first player to slam a century in WPL history

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Women’s Premier League had to wait a bit but after three and a half seasons, the tournament finally found its first-ever centurion as Mumbai Indians’ Nat Sciver-Brunt brought up a ton against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday. With this feat, Sciver-Brunt’s name will forever be etched in stone as the person to hit the WPL’s maiden century.
Sciver-Brunt slammed the ton in 57 deliveries in an innings studded with 16 fours and 1 six. She was aptly supported by Hayley Matthews who scored 56 as Mumbai raced towards a fighting total.
Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and invited Mumbai Indians to bat in their Women’s Premier League match. For MI, Amelia Kerr is back in the playing XI, with Nicola Carey missing out due to injury. Meanwhile, table-toppers RCB are unchanged.
🚨 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐀 𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐄𝐃 🚨
Natalie Sciver-Brunt creates history 🫡
Take. A. Bow 🙇♀️
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/yUHXkzVIZw #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #RCBvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/V36ZPlBqL9
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 26, 2026
The two-time champions Mumbai Indians are struggling this season. Having lost their last three games, they now have just two wins (four points) from six matches. MI must win both of their remaining matches against RCB and GG to stay in playoff contention.
If they lose both, they will be eliminated. Winning one and losing one would take them to six points, but they would then need several other results to go their way to challenge for third place. On the positive side, MI have experience on their side and a net run rate of +0.046.
Meanwhile, the two-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 10 points from six games. They have already qualified for the playoffs, and one more win in their remaining two fixtures will guarantee them a direct berth in the Final. It is worth noting that the table topper qualifies directly for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will face off in the Eliminator for the second spot in the Final.
