Nasum takes 4-10 as Bangladesh beats Afghanistan in T20

Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed claimed a career-best 4-10 as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs in their first Twenty20 on Thursday.

Pacer Shoriful Islam grabbed 3-29 and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan 2-18 to complement the effort of Nasum, who reduced Afghanistan to 20-4 in the fifth over.

Afghanistan failed to recover from the initial blow and eventually was dismissed for 94 in 17.4 overs in reply to Bangladesh’s 155-8.

“Nasum bowled really well, it was a match-changing spell,” Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah said.

Bangladesh won by 61 runs And lead the 2-match T20i series by 1-0.#BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/Ca0E8xlrLa — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 3, 2022

“Pleasing to see how the boys fought. The energy was good, too. We thought the total was defendable.”

Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi were attempting a comeback for Afghanistan with a stand of 37 until Nabi holed out for 16, giving allrounder Shakib his 400th white ball wicket.

Half Way ✅ Fazal (2/27) and Azmat (2/31) shared 4 wickets between them, Rashid and Qais took one each as Bangladesh posted 155/8 on the board. 👏 Over to the batters now!!#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvBD pic.twitter.com/K7UEJtxKdR — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 3, 2022

In his next over, Shakib also dismissed Zadran, who top-scored for 27.

Debutant Azmatullah Omarzai added 20 against Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling.

“The boys bowled really well and restricted them to 150,” Nabi said. ”We thought we could chase it but threw away our wickets in the powerplay which cost us the game. We will try our best in the next game to fight back.”

Earlier, Liton Das struck a 44 ball-60 to get Bangladesh started. Afif Hossain scored 25 and debutant opener Munim Shahriar made 17 after they opted to bat first.

Opener Naim Sheikh continued his poor form to be out on 2, and Shahriar was dismissed by Rashid Khan to leave Bangladesh 25-2.

Liton attacked while losing Shakib (5) and Mahmudullah (10) cheaply.

Liton and Afif dealt astutely with Afghanistan’s much-vaunted spin attack, comprised of Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Nabi, and shared a 46-run partnership.

Liton reached his fifth fifty, pushing a Rashid delivery to long on for a single. However, after hitting four fours and two sixes, he finally was removed by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Farooqi and Omarzai took two wickets each and prevented Bangladesh from hitting big in the death overs.

The second and last T20 is on Saturday.