‘Don’t care who we’re leaving out’: Hussain wants IND to fast-track Sooryavanshi

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has put his weight behind teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying that he should be fast-tracked to the Indian senior team. Sooryavanshi, who will be in action for India A in a tri-series in Sri Lanka next week, was the Orange Cap winner in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 776 runs in 16 matches.

“Such an easy answer to give to that is that yes, he has to play. I didn’t watch too much of the IPL to be honest, but I watched clips of Sooryavanshi and what an incredible talent. So anywhere else in the world you would say get him in. But usually at the toss you just have to name 11 players. In international cricket, who do you leave out for him?,” Hussain said in the ICC Review.