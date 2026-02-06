Nasser Hussain named in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commentary panel despite boycott remarks

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the list of commentators who will be working at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The roster includes some well-known names such as Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Ian Smith.

It also includes former England captain Nasser Hussain, who recently made headlines for his comments on the ongoing India-Pakistan boycott, where he had questioned whether the ICC would have taken a similar stance on India had they objected to playing in a specific country at a World Cup.

“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’