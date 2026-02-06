Nasser Hussain named in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commentary panel despite boycott remarks

The roster includes some well-known names such as Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Ian Smith as well as South Africa's Test and ODI captain Temba Bavuma.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 6, 2026 11:59 AM IST
HussainFormer England cricketer Nasser Hussain. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The International Cricket Council (ICC)  on Friday announced the list of commentators who will be working at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The roster includes some well-known names such as Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Ian Smith.

It also includes former England captain Nasser Hussain, who recently made headlines for his comments on the ongoing India-Pakistan boycott, where he had questioned whether the ICC would have taken a similar stance on India had they objected to playing in a specific country at a World Cup.

“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’

“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility. Constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan diminishes their cricket. That’s why the great games between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh have become one-sided over time,” Hussain had said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.

The roster also includes South Africa’s current Test and ODI captain, Temba Bavuma. The right-hander has been commentating at the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and is not part of the South African squad for the T20 World Cup. Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, who won the title in 2014, is also a part of the list.

List of commentators for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien. Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision
The central bank raised FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.4% and inflation to 2.1%, while assuring stable EMIs for borrowers.
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on minority question in Kerala
When rivals speak the same language: Why CPM, BJP sound alike on the minority question in Kerala
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: Neeraj Pandey takes down promotional material; acknowledges 'title caused hurt'
Ghooskhor Pandat
Shark Tank's Kanika Tekriwal had cancer at 21, says she would be 'dying in pain'
Shark Tank India judge Kanika Tekriwal
NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on ‘disturbing’ AI photos linking him, Mira Nair to Jeffrey Epstein
Mira Nair, mamdani with Epstein AI images
Cricket legend Brett Lee leaves Australia, says ‘Dubai is now home’: ‘Kids are thriving, schools are fantastic’
Brett Lee shifts to Dubai
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score, World Cup Final
India U19 vs England U19 Live Cricket Score
Suryakumar Yadav's comeback story: Three friends, two Whatsapp groups, family support and toil
Siddhant Adhatrao (2nd from left) looks on as Suryakumar Yadav holds court after practice at the Reliance ground in Mumbai.
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
‘She was 1 pound, 11 ounces’: Nick Jonas recalls daughter Malti’s premature birth and 3.5-month NICU stay; what parents of preterm babies should know
Nick Jonas with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie
OpenAI counters Anthropic Claude Opus 4.6 with GPT-5.3 Codex, its most advanced coding agent
Codex
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News