Nasser Hussain named in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 commentary panel despite boycott remarks

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced the list of commentators who will be working at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The roster includes some well-known names such as Ravi Shastri, Ian Bishop, Michael Atherton, Mpumelelo Mbangwa and Ian Smith.
It also includes former England captain Nasser Hussain, who recently made headlines for his comments on the ongoing India-Pakistan boycott, where he had questioned whether the ICC would have taken a similar stance on India had they objected to playing in a specific country at a World Cup.
“If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 6, 2026
“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility. Constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan diminishes their cricket. That’s why the great games between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh have become one-sided over time,” Hussain had said on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast.
The roster also includes South Africa’s current Test and ODI captain, Temba Bavuma. The right-hander has been commentating at the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in Zimbabwe and is not part of the South African squad for the T20 World Cup. Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews, who won the title in 2014, is also a part of the list.
List of commentators for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, Katey Martin, Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor, Niall O’Brien. Preston Mommsen, Andrew Leonard, Russel Arnold, Roshan Abeysinghe, Angelo Mathews, Temba Bavuma
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.