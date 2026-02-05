Nasser Hussain to ICC: ‘Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way they have handed the recent issue of Bangladesh Cricket Team refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup and Pakistan boycotting the group stage game against India.
Bangladesh team’s ouster came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send their team to India for the T20 World Cup citing security concerns after the Board of Control for Cricket in India had forced Kolkata Knight Riders to dump a Bangladesh cricketer from its roster for the upcoming Indian Premier League. After the ICC booted out Bangladesh, Pakistan government announced that its team will play in the T20 World Cup, but will boycott the game against India. This led the ICC to ask the PCB to rethink the decision.
Now, former England captain Hussain has asked the ICC to be consistent with the way they handle situations. While speaking on the Sky Sports Podcast, where he was joined by Michael Atherton, Hussain pointed out that the ICC was giving preferential treatment to some boards, particularly India.
Hussain said: “If India, a month before a tournament, said ‘our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup’, would the ICC have been so firm and said, ‘You know the rules, bad luck, we’re knocking you out?’
“The only question all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, ‘Cry more, we have the money!’ But with power comes responsibility. Constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan diminishes their cricket. That’s why the great games between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh have become one-sided over time,” he added.
Hussain praised Pakistan team and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for standing up for its players. He added that the sport was “risking shooting itself in the foot”.
“I’m amazed at how well Pakistan have done and continue to do with everything that they are working against. And I actually quite like Bangladesh sticking to their guns, standing up for their players. I quite like Pakistan sticking up for Bangladesh as well. At some stage, someone should say, enough with this politics, can we just get back to playing cricket,” Hussain added.
