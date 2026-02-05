Nasser Hussain to ICC: ‘Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same’

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the way they have handed the recent issue of Bangladesh Cricket Team refusing to travel to India for the T20 World Cup and Pakistan boycotting the group stage game against India.

Bangladesh team’s ouster came after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to send their team to India for the T20 World Cup citing security concerns after the Board of Control for Cricket in India had forced Kolkata Knight Riders to dump a Bangladesh cricketer from its roster for the upcoming Indian Premier League. After the ICC booted out Bangladesh, Pakistan government announced that its team will play in the T20 World Cup, but will boycott the game against India. This led the ICC to ask the PCB to rethink the decision.