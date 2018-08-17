Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed banned for ten years for spot-fixing

Nasir Jamshed was charged for breaching article 2.4.6 and article 2.4.7 of the Anti-Corruption code. (Source: Express Archive) Nasir Jamshed was charged for breaching article 2.4.6 and article 2.4.7 of the Anti-Corruption code. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been banned for ten years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his involvement in spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016-17. An independent anti-corruption tribunal found him guilty on five breaches of the PCB’s anti-corruption code. The three-man tribunal made its ruling on Friday and besides suspending Jamshed from playing any level of cricket, he cannot hold any management roles in Pakistan cricket for life as per the codes governing the cricketing body.

“There are some cases which don’t make you happy despite you winning it. This is one such. Because a player has destroyed his career due to spot-fixing and failure to report approaches,” PCB’s lawyer Taffazul Rizvi told the reporters outside the PCB headquarters in Lahore. It was adjudged that Jamshed was the key figure in the scandal as he recruited players on behalf of the bookies.

This is the second time that Jamshed has been suspended in the last two years. In December 2017, Jamshed was banned for a year by PCB when an anti-corruption tribunal had found him guilty of non-cooperation in the 2017 PSL spot-fixing case. He had become the third player to come under PCB’s radar when the investigations had begun in early 2017 and he was subsequently arrested in February 2017.

His one-year ban ended this year in April. He was later slapped with the seven violations of the PCB’s anti-corruption code. The player, however, rejected the charges levelled against him thus pushing PCB into forming a tribunal headed by retired judge Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, and included former cricketer Aaqib Javed and Supreme Court advocate Shahzaib Masood as members.

Over a period of time, Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Mohammad Irfan, Shahzaib Hasan and Mohammad Nawaz have also been handed out bans of varying lengths for their involvement.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App