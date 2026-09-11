Naseer Hussain compares Sehwag to Saim Ayub: ‘Disrespect and disregard for Test match cricket’

Saim Ayub, who joined the side straight from playing in the Caribbean Premier League, fell for two ducks in the third and final Test at Edgbaston. Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain did not mince his words and said Ayub’s presence was sort of a disrespect to Test cricket. India, in the infamous 2011 series when they got whitewashed, brought Virender Sehwag mid-series at the same venue, who also went for a double duck in the game, and Hussain compared Ayub’s situation with Sehwag’s.

“The truth is he shouldn’t be here. He came from the CPL and hasn’t played first-class cricket in some time,” Hussain said during a post-day show on Sky Sports.