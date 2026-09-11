Naseer Hussain compares Sehwag to Saim Ayub: ‘Disrespect and disregard for Test match cricket’

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Saim Ayub, who joined the side straight from playing in the Caribbean Premier League, fell for two ducks in the third and final Test at Edgbaston. Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain did not mince his words and said Ayub’s presence was sort of a disrespect to Test cricket. India, in the infamous 2011 series when they got whitewashed, brought Virender Sehwag mid-series at the same venue, who also went for a double duck in the game, and Hussain compared Ayub’s situation with Sehwag’s.
“The truth is he shouldn’t be here. He came from the CPL and hasn’t played first-class cricket in some time,” Hussain said during a post-day show on Sky Sports.
“I don’t know who thinks it’s the right thing to fly someone over from foreign conditions, playing a completely different format, and think they’re going to be fine in these conditions against a Dukes ball, against Ollie Robinson and England’s bowling attack,” Hussain asserted
“It is just a sort of disrespect and disregard for Test match cricket. Test match cricket, as any cricketer will tell you, is the toughest format. Batting at the top of the order in England is the toughest task, and you just feel you can fly someone in from some part of the world and go, Good luck,” he said.
“Virender Sehwag tried it on this ground, if you remember… they flew him in. Virender Sehwag got a pair, and that’s Virender Sehwag, who’s a better, more experienced player than Saim,” highlighted Hussain.
“So a bit of responsibility goes to the lad for the shot he played. But also, whoever thought that was a seriously good decision and that he was going to go okay this week?”
After the second Test match at Lord’s, Pakistan decided to pull out seven players from the squad alongside the coaching staff and introduce new players and install a white-ball coaching set-up under Mike Hesson for the red-ball.
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