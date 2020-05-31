‘I respect him but don’t fear him’: Naseem Shah lies in wait for Virat Kohli

Still only 17, Naseem Shah is looking forward to challenges. (Source: File Photo) Still only 17, Naseem Shah is looking forward to challenges. (Source: File Photo)

Pakistan’s teenage sensation has made the cricketing world sit up and take notice of his talent after he made his debut in Australia at just 16 years of age.

Earlier this year, Shah became the youngest cricketer to pick an international hat-trick when he took achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Very talented youngster Naseem, keep ur head high and work hard always 🙏🏼 https://t.co/5DvUAITSub — Fawad Alam (@iamfawadalam25) November 1, 2019

Reflecting on his budding career, the speedster said that he is fearless and is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead in his path.

Among them is India’s Virat Kohli. While the youngster is yet to play against India and Virat Kohli, it is a prospect that Shah is looking forward to.

“Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” he told PakPassion.net.

“They are special matches as they happen so rarely and yes, I am looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.”

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him.”

“It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” he added.

On his hattrick against Bangladesh, he said,” It was incredible. The best thing about it was that it was in my home country and in front of my countrymen at Rawalpindi.”

“I know Pakistan has been starved of international cricket for many years and in a way, I hope it was a special moment for fans who were at the ground. I wasn’t too happy with the way I had bowled in the first innings in that Test match against Bangladesh, and I wanted to make amends for it in the second innings and that hat-trick definitely made me feel better.”

“I just hope it’s the first of many records I can break during my career, but above all, it meant that I had helped Pakistan towards victory.”

