Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Naseem Shah to travel with Pakistan team to New Zealand

Shah tested positive and will miss the remaining two Twenty20s against England at Lahore

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, left, and teammates celebrate their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Afghanistan, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah will travel with the team to New Zealand next week after completing two-day isolation at home because of COVID-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Friday.

Shah tested positive and will miss the remaining two Twenty20s against England at Lahore. He spent two nights in the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia but the fast bowler said in a tweet he was “feeling better and recovering well.”

The PCB said Shah will follow all the COVID-19 protocols during his isolation at home and will be under observation by the cricket board’s medical panel.

Pakistan is due to leave for New Zealand early Monday to participate in a triangular Twenty20 series also featuring Bangladesh before the team flies to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

Shah played only one game in the seven-match series against England at Karachi before being rested. He returned expensive figures of 0-41 off his four overs in the first match, which England won by six wickets.

He was admitted to hospital late Tuesday in Lahore with a chest infection and fever before being discharged on Thursday.

Pakistan leads the series 3-2 with back-to-back narrow wins at Karachi and Lahore in the last two games as England couldn’t chase down below-par totals.

The remaining two matches will be played on Friday and Sunday at Lahore.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 12:52:24 pm
